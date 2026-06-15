Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management 下载
Downloads for Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (Splashtop AEM) users.
If you’re already using Splashtop remote access or remote support and want to get started with Splashtop AEM, contact us.
Splashtop 新用户？
立即免费试用并下载所需的所有内容。
Splashtop Business Streamer
用于管理、更新和连接目标设备。
适用于 Windows、MacOS、Linux、Chromebook、Android 和 iOS。
不符合您的需求？
获取远程支持、远程访问、个人、本地部署、课堂、 Mirroring360 、白板和Wired XDisplay的下载。
如果技术员正在协助您并要求您提供会话码码，请访问网站 sos.splashtop.com。
系统要求
Windows 7及以上版本，包括 Windows Server 版本
macOS 10.13及以上版本
iOS 14及以上版本
Android 5.0及以上版本
旧版本请参阅此支持文档。