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Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management 下载

Downloads for Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (Splashtop AEM) users.

If you’re already using Splashtop remote access or remote support and want to get started with Splashtop AEM, contact us.


Splashtop 新用户？

立即免费试用并下载所需的所有内容。

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Splashtop Business 应用

用于连接并用于管理的设备。

  • Windows
  • macOS
  • Chromebook
  • Linux
  • iOS
  • Android

Splashtop Business Streamer

用于管理、更新和连接目标设备。

适用于 Windows、MacOS、Linux、Chromebook、Android 和 iOS。

不符合您的需求？

获取远程支持远程访问个人本地部署课堂Mirroring360白板Wired XDisplay的下载。

如果技术员正在协助您并要求您提供会话码码，请访问网站 sos.splashtop.com

系统要求

  • Windows 7及以上版本，包括 Windows Server 版本

  • macOS 10.13及以上版本

  • iOS 14及以上版本

  • Android 5.0及以上版本

  • 旧版本请参阅此支持文档


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