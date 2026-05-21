20年的信任
20年来，Splashtop 一直致力于帮助用户访问和支持其设备，包括普通用户以及世界各地的 IT 团队。
Splashtop 20年背后的故事
从早期对快速、简单访问的尝试，到后来成功应对技术的一次次重大变革，这就是 Splashtop 的发展历程，可以说正是客户需求塑造了今天的我们。
深受世界各地团队的信赖
Splashtop 具有卓越的安全性和可用性。我们的 IT 支持现可将更多时间用于用户。
John Williams, International IT Director at GE
深受世界各地团队的信赖
“我非常感谢 Splashtop 技术支持团队的周到服务。这对从事技术的人来说至关重要。我的工作因此变得更加轻松，我真的很感激，谢谢你们。”
Adrienne Grant, Technology Coordinator at St. Joseph's School for the Deaf
深受世界各地团队的信赖
Splashtop 具有我们所需的功能，价格也更符合我们的期望。
Jon Quincy, IT Manager at Strobel Energy Group
20年对我们的重要意义
20多年来，我们所坚持的理念一直影响着我们今天为客户提供支持的方式。
适应变化
Whenever the market shifts, from PCs to mobile, mobile to the cloud, or the cloud to what comes next, we adapt to meet it. The ability to evolve means you can keep up with an ever-changing market and support your team with solutions that meet them where they work best.
倾听客户心声
Some of our biggest innovations came directly from customer feedback. We build by understanding how teams actually work, listening to their needs, and working to meet them, so our tools can solve real problems.
追求长期价值
From pricing to product decisions, we take a long-term approach to support our customers for as long as they need. Our focus on trust, consistency, and reliability has helped us build a platform you can count on each and every day, and we’re dedicated to making decisions to support our customers today, tomorrow, and every day beyond.
Splashtop 背后的团队
每个产品、每次客户互动的背后，都少不了每天为客户提供支持的全球团队。听听我们在世界各地的员工声音，了解他们加入 Splashtop 的故事。
分享你的故事
Splashtop 为你的团队提供了哪些帮助？分享你的经历，一同见证我们20年的历程。
值得庆祝的里程碑时刻
我们团队齐聚蒙特雷，共同庆祝 Splashtop 成立20周年。但庆祝的意义远不止于此，我们希望能够借此机会思考并聚焦于未来发展。
推荐给其他有需要的同事？
如果 Splashtop 曾为你的团队带来帮助，或许也能帮到其他人。如果你愿意，请将 Splashtop 分享给其他有需要的同事。
探索 Splashtop 解决方案
远程访问
从任意设备随时随地安全、高性能地远程访问电脑。让远程办公像面对面一样简单流畅。
远程支持
通过安全、易用、无人值守和按需 IT 远程支持解决方案，为电脑和移动设备提供远程支持。
端点与补丁管理
通过实时补丁管理、软件管理、部署、策略等功能监控、管理和更新设备。
Foxpass
通过 Foxpass Cloud RADIUS 能够使用基于身份和证书的身份验证轻松保护 Wi-Fi 网络安全。