统一的即时访问：所有应用类型的无缝集成

JIT& 按需网络访问
灵活的 ZTNA 访问： 使管理员能够满足按需 ZTNA 请求，并提供 JIT 链接，实现与专用网络应用的无缝网络连接。
用户发起的访问共享： 可选择允许终端用户与同行共享 JIT ZTNA 链接，以访问专用网络上的应用程序。
会话监控和终止：便于监控和终止 JIT 和按需网络会话，以加强安全控制。
JIT & On Demand Application & Privileged Access
Enables admins to offer on-demand and JIT-controlled privileged access links for seamless connectivity to both network and SaaS/web applications, including a Remote Browser Isolation option.
Provides admin controls for session monitoring and termination, ensuring credential confidentiality across all access types.
Optionally allows end users to share JIT application access links with peers without disclosing credentials.
5 Key Advantages of JIT Access
Security Enhancement: Grants access only as needed, sharply reducing the chance of breaches.
Attack Surface Reduction: Offers time-limited access, immediately revoking privileges post-use to deter unauthorized access.
Compliance Boost: Aligns with regulations through automated, time-specific access controls and clear, trackable audit trails.
Administrative Efficiency: Automates access management, significantly reducing manual oversight and freeing up IT resources.
Collaboration Support: Facilitates secure, temporary app access for seamless team collaboration while maintaining strict access control.