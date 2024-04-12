跳转到主要内容
统一的即时访问：所有应用类型的无缝集成

统一零信任网络、特权和专用应用程序、SaaS 和远程浏览的即时访问。

JIT& 按需网络访问

  • 灵活的 ZTNA 访问： 使管理员能够满足按需 ZTNA 请求，并提供 JIT 链接，实现与专用网络应用的无缝网络连接。

  • 用户发起的访问共享： 可选择允许终端用户与同行共享 JIT ZTNA 链接，以访问专用网络上的应用程序。

  • 会话监控和终止：便于监控和终止 JIT 和按需网络会话，以加强安全控制。

JIT & On Demand Application & Privileged Access

  • Enables admins to offer on-demand and JIT-controlled privileged access links for seamless connectivity to both network and SaaS/web applications, including a Remote Browser Isolation option.

  • Provides admin controls for session monitoring and termination, ensuring credential confidentiality across all access types.

  • Optionally allows end users to share JIT application access links with peers without disclosing credentials.

5 Key Advantages of JIT Access

  1. Security Enhancement: Grants access only as needed, sharply reducing the chance of breaches.

  2. Attack Surface Reduction: Offers time-limited access, immediately revoking privileges post-use to deter unauthorized access.

  3. Compliance Boost: Aligns with regulations through automated, time-specific access controls and clear, trackable audit trails.

  4. Administrative Efficiency: Automates access management, significantly reducing manual oversight and freeing up IT resources.

  5. Collaboration Support: Facilitates secure, temporary app access for seamless team collaboration while maintaining strict access control.

