TCEA Convention and Expo

February 1-5, 2021 – Online

TCEA

Splashtop is thrilled to be exhibiting at TCEA again after a successful event last year. Our team will be showcasing our remote access solutions for education remote lab access to enable access to school lab computers as well as remote access solutions for faculty and staff to access school computers. Education IT teams will be interested in Splashtop remote support solutions that can be used to provide remote assistance to students, faculty and staff (accessing their computers, tablets and Chromebooks) while they are learning or teaching from home.

Teachers will be interested in Mirroring360 Pro for screen mirroring and screen sharing in the classroom.

TCEA | Remote Lab Access | All Splashtop Education Solutions

