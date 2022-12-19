跳转到主要内容
A TeamViewer user has his remote connection blocked due to suspected commercial use

TeamViewer 检测到疑似商业用途？立即改用其他软件

这就是为什么你应该切换到 Splashtop...

TeamViewer 商业检测令人头疼

许多 TeamViewer 免费用户曾有不愉快的体验。他们的远程会话超时 5 分钟后，弹出“怀疑将TeamViewer用于商业用途”的窗口。

远程办公期间，如果想同时完成不同工作，可是 TeamViewer 却因超时而无法连接，这时你这一定会感到非常沮丧。在需要远程访问某台计算机时，没有比阻止远程连接的远程桌面工具更糟糕的了。

如果你也曾遇到这个问题，更加快速简便的解决方案是改用 Splashtop！Splashtop 可作为 TeamViewer 的替代方案。点击下面的按钮开始免费试用。无需信用卡或任何担保，立即免费试用 Splashtop。

Splashtop 团队整理了一个很棒的软件包，有用/实用的选项，而且价格合理，值得称赞。TeamViewer最近非常繁琐——尽管人们满足了免费使用要求，但还是随机阻止他们使用他们的免费产品。 我需要一个我可以信赖和信赖的产品和公司，你的付费解决方案坚如磐石——继续努力。

Darryl C.

我在 IT 领域工作了 20 年，当我找到一款好产品时，我就知道一款好产品了。 从支持的角度来看，我找不到更好的工具。 我进去把它做好。 [Splashtop] 太棒了而且非常可靠。 在使用 TeamViewer 之后，这个程序大放异彩。 你的价格也很合理，TeamViewer 想要包括我的长子在内的所有东西。 我喜欢这个产品，并推荐给了我在业内认识的其他人。

Stuart L. - NuWave Backup

When I was using TeamViewer it would often kick me out of the software, but Splashtop has never done that. Also the price is great!

Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping

WOW. Splashtop Business Access is the best investment I have ever made and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!

Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance

与 TeamViewer 相比，可立享五折优惠

个人与团队

Splashtop Business Access

CN¥35/月起

与 TeamViewer 相比，可立享五折优惠

从任何设备远程访问您的计算机。非常适合希望为用户启用居家办公的个人或企业/学校。

免费试用完整版对比

适用于IT、支持和帮助台

Splashtop SOS

CN¥119/月起

与 TeamViewer 相比，可立享五折优惠

有人值守和无人值守的远程支持软件。为任何计算机、平板电脑或移动设备提供按需远程支持（QuickSupport）。

免费试用完整版对比

Splashtop Enterprise

替代TeamViewer Tensor

与 TeamViewer 相比，可立享五折优惠

远程访问与远程支持软件，能满足用户的高级安全需求。

了解更多联系我们

为什么TeamViewer的前用户更喜欢Splashtop？

  • Splashtop 提供更好、更方便的客户服务
  • Splashtop 可在 Windows、Mac、Linux、Android、iOS 和 Chromebook 上使用
  • 与 TeamViewer 商业版相比，Splashtop 每年可立省至少50%
  • Splashtop 能为您提供所有高级远程访问功能
  • Splashtop 具备高级安全认证和可靠性，让您高枕无忧

准备好了吗？

