TeamViewer 检测到疑似商业用途？立即改用其他软件

TeamViewer 商业检测令人头疼
许多 TeamViewer 免费用户曾有不愉快的体验。他们的远程会话超时 5 分钟后，弹出“怀疑将TeamViewer用于商业用途”的窗口。
远程办公期间，如果想同时完成不同工作，可是 TeamViewer 却因超时而无法连接，这时你这一定会感到非常沮丧。在需要远程访问某台计算机时，没有比阻止远程连接的远程桌面工具更糟糕的了。
如果你也曾遇到这个问题，更加快速简便的解决方案是改用 Splashtop！Splashtop 可作为 TeamViewer 的替代方案。点击下面的按钮开始免费试用。无需信用卡或任何担保，立即免费试用 Splashtop。
客户满意评论
[Splashtop] is so much better than TeamViewer. I appreciate your company charging a fair price for a fantastic product! I wanted to tell you how much I appreciate [the Splashtop team] reaching out to me during the trial. This is something that the TeamViewer staff has never done. It is hard to get warm fuzzies from a company, but you guys are doing it right.
Brian Davids
Splashtop 团队整理了一个很棒的软件包，有用/实用的选项，而且价格合理，值得称赞。TeamViewer最近非常繁琐——尽管人们满足了免费使用要求，但还是随机阻止他们使用他们的免费产品。 我需要一个我可以信赖和信赖的产品和公司，你的付费解决方案坚如磐石——继续努力。
Darryl C.
客户满意评论
我在 IT 领域工作了 20 年，当我找到一款好产品时，我就知道一款好产品了。 从支持的角度来看，我找不到更好的工具。 我进去把它做好。 [Splashtop] 太棒了而且非常可靠。 在使用 TeamViewer 之后，这个程序大放异彩。 你的价格也很合理，TeamViewer 想要包括我的长子在内的所有东西。 我喜欢这个产品，并推荐给了我在业内认识的其他人。
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
客户满意评论
When I was using TeamViewer it would often kick me out of the software, but Splashtop has never done that. Also the price is great!
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
客户满意评论
WOW. Splashtop Business Access is the best investment I have ever made and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
客户满意评论
与 TeamViewer 相比，可立享五折优惠查看所有产品
为什么TeamViewer的前用户更喜欢Splashtop？
- Splashtop 提供更好、更方便的客户服务
- Splashtop 可在 Windows、Mac、Linux、Android、iOS 和 Chromebook 上使用
- 与 TeamViewer 商业版相比，Splashtop 每年可立省至少50%
- Splashtop 能为您提供所有高级远程访问功能
- Splashtop 具备高级安全认证和可靠性，让您高枕无忧